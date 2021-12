Published:

Rabi Ibrahim Shinkafi, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, has resigned her appointment to take up another commissionership appointment in Imo.

Mrs Shinkafi is the daughter of Stephen Aruwuonye, of an Ejemekuru chief, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo. She was however born in Birni Kebbi and raised by by a Gwandu Emirate chief, Sarkin Shanun Gwandu.

She is married to Ibrahim Bakon Gwaggo, the Majidadi of Shinkafi, Zamfara.

