Published:

Popular skit comedian Mr Macaroni has refused the invitation of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a supposed peace walk.

He decline the invitation because according to him he believes that "genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations" of the EndSARS Panel.

He concluded that that's the only way he can begin to trust the government.

Falz has also kindly rejected the invite by the governor

Share This