Why I Am Contesting For Presidency In 2023...Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has given reasons why he is running for the Presidency in 2023

Hear him:

"In 2019 I supported Atiku @aatiku for President.

I did it with my full chest, proudly.

I did not do it for money.

I was not paid to do it.

May God punish me if I lie.

I even resigned from my Government appointment then so I could give Atiku my full support without any hindrance.

I did it because I want a positive turn around in our country.

I ATIKULATED social media.

I ATIKULATED the whole of Anambra State.

I ATIKULATED all Nigerian youths who believed in me to stand with Atiku.

Unfortunately it turned out the way it did.

This time around it's the turn of the South East to produce the next President.

And I have declared my interest to run for President of Nigeria, 2023.

I hope Atiku will support me the way I supported him.

God bless our great country Nigeria........ Yul Edochie "

