Viral Marriage Proposal Video: Nigerians Accuse Army Of Gender Discrimination Over Arrest Of Female Soldier ( Post Pictures Of Similar Behaviours Of Male Officers )

Nigerians have taken to social media to drag the Nigerian Army over the alleged arrest of a female soldier who was captured in a viral video accepting a marriage proposal from a Male Youth Corper

They opined that the arrest was discriminatory since so many Male soldiers have been captured making similar gestures without any repercussions









They have gone ahead to post several of such pictures

To them , they believe the soldier is being discriminated upon because of her gender

It will be recalled that a female soldier was seen accepting a marriage from a Youth Corper at the Yikpata Orientation Camp in Kwara State recently

