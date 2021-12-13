Unique Kingdom Ministries Empowers Widows, Orphans In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published:

The Unique Kingdom Ministries Abuja has held its annual Thanksgiving and empowerment

Led by its Senior Pastor Mrs Beny Aipoh

30 orphans were given scholarships - 5 in primary schools, 25 in secondary school and 10 in tertiary institutions.





100 widows were given 25kg bags of rice, wrappers, vegetable oil, tomatoes, Maggie and salt.

Many dignitaries include the representatives of frsc5 Corps Marshal, military generals, traditional rulers, Pastors and business executives were attendance

