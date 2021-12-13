Monday, 13 December 2021

Unique Kingdom Ministries Empowers Widows, Orphans In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published: December 13, 2021


 The Unique Kingdom Ministries Abuja has held its annual Thanksgiving and empowerment 

Led by its Senior Pastor Mrs Beny Aipoh

30 orphans were given scholarships - 5 in primary schools, 25 in secondary school and 10 in tertiary institutions. 


100 widows were given 25kg bags of rice, wrappers, vegetable oil, tomatoes, Maggie and salt. 

Many dignitaries include the representatives  of frsc5 Corps Marshal, military generals, traditional rulers, Pastors and business executives were attendance 

Pictures 






 


