Two Beautiful Friends, 9 Others Burnt To Death At Agulu Lake Bridge

These 2 students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, were among 11 passengers that were burnt to death in a fatal motor accident in Anambra state on Boxing Day.

The accident involving 3 vehicles occurred on Agulu lake bridge near Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu in Anaocha council area.

The accident occurred due to wrong overtaking and overspeeding on the sloppy bridge.

20 people were involved in the crash: 11 persons were killed 11, including these two best friends; 7 were trapped inside the L300 bus and burnt beyond recognition among others.

