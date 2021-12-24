THE FG MUST CARRY OUT SPECIAL OPERATION IN CHIKUN LG TO DESTROY TERRORISTS ENCLAVES...Sen Uba Sani

Published:

THE FG MUST CARRY OUT SPECIAL OPERATION IN CHIKUN LG TO DESTROY TERRORISTS ENCLAVES





Chikun Local Government, a strategic gateway to many States, has become the epicentre of terrorism in Kaduna State. No day passes without one unpalatable incident or another. Murderous elements have been killing, maiming and kidnapping innocent citizens with reckless abandon. It has been a tale of blood, tears and gnashing of teeth. This must not be allowed to continue.





The Federal Government must order security agencies to mount and sustain special operations in Chikun Local Government. The terrorists enclaves must be dismantled. The murderous elements must be eliminated or arrested to face the full wrath of the law. Blocking forces must be stationed at exit routes to ensure the criminal elements don't escape to neighbouring local governments or states. I urge my constituents to make actionable intelligence available to security agencies to ensure the success of their operations.





I have instructed my field officers to compile a comprehensive list of victims of the nefarious activities of these terrorists in Chikun Local Government to enable me deliver assistance to them. The affected villages will also receive assistance.





While commiserating with the families of the victims, I pray to the Almighty God to have mercy on the departed and grant them eternal rest. May Almighty God heal our communities and our country.

