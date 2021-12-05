Six Months After Demise , T B Joshua's Synagogue Church Resumes Physical Services Today

After 21 months of protracted closure and public suspense on reopening the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) for physical church activities, the church will today resume full physical activities at the Ikotun Egbe, Lagos headquarters of the church.

A source at the public relations department of the church revealed that the church would be opened to global members of the church who had been yearning for it to begin the usual physical service programmes.

It is recalled that the founder and General Overseer of the ministry, late Prophet T.B Joshua in March 2020, suspended the regular Sunday services following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left social and economic activities paralysed globally.

Till his passing on June 5, the church remained under lock, with the late cleric insisting it would only be re-opened when there were divine instructions to that effect.



There has been a lot of pressure from global members for the church to resume services after the passing of its late founder, but the church’s new leadership under Prophetess Mrs. Evelyn TBJoshua maintained the position of her late husband that, “the reopening of the church for normal Sunday services will only commence with the intimation of the Holy Spirit.