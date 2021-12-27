Sex Worker Vomits Blood Repeatedly After Sex With Ritualists In Osun

Published:

A middle-aged woman believed to be a sex worker at the weekend reportedly vomited blood uncontrollably after being hit on the head with charms by ritualists who promised to pay her a substantial amount of money, after having marathon sex with three of them at a hotel in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Sources on Sunday stated that the lady who had blood oozing out from her mouth and nose, also reportedly had her clothes drenched in blood.

The incident happened in the evening of the day, according to sources.

Speaking on the development, the field commander of Amotekun, the South-Western Security Network in the state, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hinted that the lady in question was taken from a hotel at Ofatedo area of the state by the suspected ritualists and took her to another hotel around Adetunji Estate, Osogbo where she was found unconsciousness on the ground with blood oozing out from her mouth.

Amitolu said the lady told him that the ritualists told her she would have sex with three of them, but the lady said she told them she could only have sex with two men.

“While bathing with one of the men, the suspected ritualist hit the lady with charm on the head and she became almost unconscious. She was still talking to me when she started vomiting blood.

“She mentioned one Becky as her friend. She said three men had taken her from a hotel in Ofatedo and took her to another hotel around West Bye pass. At the hotel, they told her she would have sex with three of them, but the lady said she told them she could only have sex with two men

“Because it was late, I asked the night guard working in the area to watch over her, while I arranged an ambulance.

“By the time I returned to the scene, her friend Becky had brought a bus to carry her away. It was a pathetic story,” he concluded.

