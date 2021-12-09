Seasoned Journalist Kayode Ladeinde's Wife Deliverd Triplets After 12 Years Of Marriage

Published:

It has been joy unlimited at the home of seasoned journalist Mr Kayode Ladeinde as his wife has put to bed a set of triplets on Thursday

Ladeinde , a former staff of Silverbird TV, Plustvafrica and now a top manager at RadioNow has been married for 12 years before God bless them with their bundle of joy ( Two Sons and a daughter )





An elated brand new father as his colleagues in the media have been calling him in an exclusive interview with CKN News thanked God for his mercies on the good news





He also thanked their families and friends for their support over the years

