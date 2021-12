Published:

A popular broadcaster Gbenga Filani is currently in police net over allegations of rape.

Fulani the presenter of a popular programme OWUYE on Newcruse 92.7fm Akure was accused of allegedly raping a pregnant woman inside a church in Ondo State capital

He is being held at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Headquarters, Igbatoro Road in Akure as investigation continues on the incident

