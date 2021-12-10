Police Confirms Assassination Of Katsina Commissioner Rabe Nasir

Published:

The Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, has been assassinated.

It was gathered that he was killed at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina metropolis.

A source said he was killed on Wednesday while another said his assailants struck on Thursday.

A friend of the deceased said, “Late Nasir was shot after Asr prayer in his residence here in Fatima Shema Estate.”

“He was stabbed in the stomach in his sitting room while his body was dragged into a toilet where it was locked.”

He was the Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Masari on Science and Technology before he was eventually appointed a commissioner.

The deceased was born in Mani, Mani local government area of Katsina.

The death has been confirmed by the State Police Command just as the Governor of the State Aminu Masari visited his family

