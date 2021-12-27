Monday, 27 December 2021

Pictures: Nigerians Condemn Handcuffing Of Uche Nwosu By Police After Arrest

Published: December 27, 2021


 Nigerians from all walks of life have taken to social media to condemn the handcuffing of Mr Uche Nwosu an inlaw to former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha 

Nwosu was arrested by Policemen through the order of the Imo State Commissioner of Police while attending a Church service in his hometown of Nkwerre on Sunday 

The arrest which was initially misconstrued as  kidnapping was done in a bizarre manner leaving so much be desired

The State Police Command later issued a statement confirming his arrest 

Uche Nwosu a gubernatorial aspirant under the APC was seen trending pictures apparently leaked by security in handcuff

Many Nigerians felt the politician ought not to have been dehumanised after arrest 



Report reaching CKN News has it that he has been released 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: