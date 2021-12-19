Picture : Is First Lady Aisha Buhari Heavy ?

Published:

Is first lady Aisha Buhari heavy ?

That's the question most people have been asking on social media since the release of this picture of the first lady

It will be recalled that Hajia Aisha Buhari has been out of circulation for a very long time fuelling speculation about her whereabout

She resurfaced few weeks ago and has been engaging in several activities

But this recent picture of hers has sent tongues wagging

There have been no words from her handlers on this

Many people said that they've noticed that the amiable and loveable first lady has put on so much weight of recent to heighten the speculation

If it turns out to be true , she will not be the first , first lady to have a baby while in office , Miriam Babangida also had a daughter while her husband Ibrahim Babangida served as Nigeria's Head of State

The first family already have grown up children one of whom was turbaned in Katsina State on Saturday

Share This