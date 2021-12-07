Oromoni's Death : Police Interrogates 3 Students Of Dowen College, Another Parent Narrates How She Withdrew Child From School Over Bully

Published:

Following the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos State, three students, suspected to have been involved in the alleged torture and beating for refusing to join a cult group, yesterday, visited the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba in Lagos for questioning.

Oromoni, Jnr died of complications last week as a result of injuries sustained from an attack by a group of five senior students for allegedly refusing to join a cult group in the school.

Recall that Adewale, son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, alleged to be involved in the matter has denied his involvement.

Meanwhile, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone, yesterday, set up a fact-finding committee to look into the matter just as it vowed to take up the case and ensure that justice prevails.

This came as wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu described the incident as heartbreaking.

Similarly, the Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Mr. Joseph Evah faulted the failure of Dowen College owner to suspend the principal of the college before the commencement of police investigation as dangerous and unacceptable.

Also, as a Lagos-based businesswoman, Nikky Ufondu, narrated how she withdrew her son, Henry Ufondu, from the College in 2013 following his repeated bullying by some senior students of the college.

Police interrogate 3 Dowen College students

Vanguard gathered, yesterday that the students were invited by the Divisional Police Officer of Maroko Police Station and later taken to the SCID for questioning over Sylvester’s death.

The students, who were interrogated at the SCID, it was gathered, were accompanied to the police station by their parents and lawyers.

