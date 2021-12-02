“My Father fortified Me With Charms Before I Moved To Lagos” ...Convicted Robber

Published:









A traffic robber arrested by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in a sting operation around Otedola Bridge and Ojodu – Berger, last week Friday, has disclosed that his father fortified him with charms before leaving the village for Lagos.

The convicted robber, Samuel Adetomi (18) was arrested at Otedola Bridge by RRS team in traffic. He was in company of about four other suspects, trying to rob a motorist when he was arrested.

While his three other colleagues who sighted the plain cloth officers on time escaped, Adetomi couldn’t make it out of the scene on time, hence, his arrest.





It took more than six policemen to subdue, handcuff him at the scene.

He revealed that he sells bottled water in traffic and rob at night, adding that he sleeps under Ojodu – Berger foot bridge at night.

He added that the several diagonal incisions all over his body as well as the ring found on his toe were part of the fortification with charms his father made him go through before leaving Abeokuta for Lagos.

The operation was part of the festive period’s sting operation ordered by Commander, Rapid Response squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi in selected spots within the metropolis, to stem the incidences of traffic robbery.

CSP Egbeyemi while re – echoing the directives of Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu noted that more security strategies would be deployed to reduce crime during the festive period.

Recovered from him were charms and hard drugs.

Adetomi, who was transferred to the court for prosecution on the order of the Commissioner of Police, was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

