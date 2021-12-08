Man Survived Under Container Crushed Vehicle In Port Harcourt For 3 Hours ( Pictures)

Published:

In the Garden city of Port Harcourt, NTA Road Mgbuoba Rivers State Nigeria, a man and owner of Toyota Rv4 2010 model survived an accident that almost claimed his life.

This happened after 40 fit container fully loaded with SONIA Sachet Tomato fell ontop the car,

The container fell along with the Trailer itself, everything resting on this Toyota SUV.





The container stayed on the vehicle for over 3hours according to eye witness, before it was lifted, to the glory of God, this man came out of the car which is damaged beyond repair without even a scratch on his body after being trapped inside for hours.

The man was on his way to pick his children from school. The question that everyone asked, what if the children were already in the vehicle?





Share This