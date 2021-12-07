Man Kills Cigarette Seller Over N50 Change

Published:









Detectives in Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old man, Biodun Adebiyi for allegedly beating a cigarette seller, Mukaila Adamu, aged 30, to death over N50 balance.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the police image-maker in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the matter was reported by the father of the deceased, one Adamu Abubakar on Sunday at Idiroko police station.

The father told the police that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2 p.m., to buy cigarettes and his son, Mukaila, attended to him.

At about 10 p.m., Adebiyi reportedly returned to the cigarette shop and demanded for N50 as his balance.

This, according to the PPRO, led to an argument between the duo, and, in the course of the argument, the suspect started raining blows on Mukaila with his fists.

The victim was said to have collapsed, resulting in his being rushed to a nearby hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Oyeyemi stated further that the incident made the Divisional Police Officer in charge, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, to visit the scene with his men, where the suspect was arrested.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy, while the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and subsequent prosecution





Share This