Man Arrested For Raping His 17 Year Old Daughter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 65-year-old man, Rojaiye Balogun, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

Parading the suspect at the NSCDC command headquarters in Abeokuta, the state capital, corps commandant, Kolawole Taiwo, said the suspect was arrested at Imomo – Ijebu in Ijebu Ode local government area of the state, on Wednesday.

Taiwo disclosed that the case was reported to the Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration Unit of the command by a relative of the victim.

He said the suspect had confessed sleeping with his daughter, saying it was the work of the devil.

The NSCDC boss added that, the case would be investigated and if the suspect is found guilty, he would be prosecuted accordingly.

He lamented the rising cases of incest and violence against girls in the society, noting that parents according to the Child Right Act had the duty of protecting their children.





Speaking to journalists, the suspect who claimed that the victim is not his biological daughter said he slept with the victim once when her mother had traveled.

But, the victim disputed her father’s claim, saying the suspect raped her four times.

The victim said, the father lied that she is not his biological father.

She said that the last time the suspect raped her, he promised to give her N1,000 to allow him sleep with her, “and I refused, but he forced himself on me.”





She said, she had reported the issue to her mother severally but she never believed her.





She said, it was an uncle who took her to report the case at the NSCDC

