Published:

The remains of late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, has been buried.

He was buried according to Islamic rites in his palace in Ogbomoso, Oyo State today





The 95 year old monarch who ruled for over 45 years died in the early hours of Sunday

The burial was attended by dignitaries from within and outside the State

Share This