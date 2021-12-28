Joseph Wayas Wife Dies 12 Days After Her Husband

Published:





Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas is dead





Mary died in a UK hospital, 12 days after her husband’s death.





Their son, Joseph Wayas Jnr said while his father died in a hospital in the European country on November 30th, 2021, his mother died on 12th December 2021 after a brief illness.





Mrs Wayas who is survived by five children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild, was a trained secretary.





She worked in several prestigious firms in Russell Square, London; while supporting her husband, late Joseph Wayas who was then an overseas student in the UK.





