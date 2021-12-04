ISWAP Attacks Military Base In Borno, Kills Army Commanding Officer, Soldiers

Published:

Members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province on Thursday killed no fewer than seven members of Operation Hadin Kai in a failed attempt to attack a military base in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists mounted a gun truck and made effort to gain entrance into the camp but were engaged by the troops in a gun duel.

A military source said that two officers, including a Commanding Officer, were among those killed in the attack.

The source added that the Air Force troops assisted the ground troops to repel the attack on its base and killed 24 ISWAP terrorists.

“Seven soldiers were killed yesterday. Two are officers; the CO (Commanding Officer) and one other officer. Twenty-four ISWAP terrorists were also killed in the attack.

The Air Force component assisted ground troops to repel the attacks of the terrorists who came with gun truck.”

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be reached for comment. Calls to his line were not answered and he has yet to respond to message sent to him as of press time.





