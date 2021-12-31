Imo Stood Still As Foremost Actor KOK Bags Chieftaincy, Throws Multimillion Naira Mansion Open

Published:

The who is who in the society trooped to the ancient town of Mbaise Imo State on 29th December as one Africa's foremost actor Kanayo O Kanyo celebrated his housewarming and conferment of chieftaincy title

A video the actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday showed him flanked by his family as they dance to traditional music.

Kanayo was called to bar on September 15, 2020, after gaining popularity in acting.

Nicknamed Prof Johnbull , the actor had shared a video of the multi-million naira edifice on Instagram, inviting his colleagues and well-wishers to the occasion.

Advising his Instagram followers, Kanayo had one time joked that his fans should make money so that when anti-graft officials come for everyone in a compound, they would not be left out.

So many of his colleagues in the entertainment world , captains of industries and politicians were on ground to honor him





Share This