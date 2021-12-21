IGP Summons Officers For Extorting Youths N22m Worth Of Bitcoin At Gunpoint In Lagos

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has summoned some police officers serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Alagbon, Lagos, to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, for allegedly extorting two youths of N22m worth of bitcoin at gunpoint.

This is as the police boss ordered a probe of the allegations of professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion made against a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nwawe Cordelia, and others at the FCID, Alagbon.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Monday, said the IGP set up the SIP headed by DCP Olaolu Adegbite of the Force Intelligence Bureau to carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegations against the officers.

“This development has become imperative following the report making the rounds in the media alleging the involvement of the officers in the extortion of Twenty-Two Million Naira worth of Bitcoin from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State,” the statement partly read.

The statement was titled, ‘IGP orders investigations into alleged extortion of 22 million naira worth of bitcoin’.

“The Force advises any member of the public who has had similar experiences of high-handedness or extortion by the officers in question, her team or any other officer at the FCID Alagbon to come forward with detailed information to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation,” the statement added.

Mba also assured Nigerians that “any officer found wanting will be visited with the full wrath of the law”.





