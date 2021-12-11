I Warned Nigerians About Buhari But They Didn't Listen ...Bishop David Oyedepo

Published:

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that he is never bothered by the problems affecting Nigeria.

The cleric said this at the ongoing Shiloh programme.

Oyedepo said he was not bothered by insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking on why he is not bothered, the pastor said he already warned Nigerians against the government. Oyedepo said the current government remains the worst thing that has happened to the entire nation.

He said: “I have never suffered one sleepless night on the issues of this nation but what God tells me to say I say it clearly, unashamedly and unperturbed. I am at rest at all times.”

“I knew this government won’t do Nigeria any good and I told you from the beginning.

“The worst-worse thing that has ever happened to this nation is this devilish, murderous government. It is retrogressive in every way. But I told you before and I shouted it clearly and never denied it once.”

