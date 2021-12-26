I Have Sold 30 Children Including Five Of My Own...Anambra Woman Confesses In Church

Published:

One Awka, Anambra State-based woman has confessed to selling her children and those of the people around her.

The woman, who identified herself as Chidinma Uba, disclosed this in a viral video shot in an unknown church in Awka.



According to Uba, she has sold about 30 children, including five of her six children.



She noted that she is a baby seller who resides at Uguoba Gariki in Enugu State, an area where commercial sex workers and drug dealers stay.

Uba, who came to renounce her bad deeds, said she began the business with her children.

She said: “I have six and currently, I have sold five already.”



When asked how she got other children she sold out, she said: “A child may be playing with other children, I will call the child to come so I will buy biscuits for the child and from there and then I will go away with him/her when nobody is watching.



“I charge N500,000 and I don’t know what the buyers do with the children.



“All I know is that I just need the money.”

