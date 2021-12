Published:





Hear him





“I purposely ordered for the human head to make my life better and it was delivered to me.





“This is my first time, but I want to do it to become rich and live a better life. The head was delivered to me today.





“It was delivered to me at home by a man I met at a social function on Thursday morning.





.“I was about to commence the ritual when I was arrested by the police detectives."









Tunde Olayiwola, 55-year-old Islamic cleric, paraded by Police in Ondo state has confessed he ordered for fresh human head for money ritual at the sum of N60,000 to ‘better his life’