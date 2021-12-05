Groom Loses Father , Step Mum , Relatives On Wedding Day

Tragedy hit the family of a newlywed couple in Bayelsa after nine persons, including the groom’s parents and his sibling, died in an auto crash.





The accident occurred at the tollgate along Glory Land drive in Igbogene axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.





According to an eyewitness, the deceased were returning to their base in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state after the wedding ceremony when the unfortunate incident happened.





It was gathered that the bus which the deceased passengers boarded collided with an upcoming vehicle returning from Warri in Delta state.





The vehicles were reportedly trying to divert to the East-West road when the unfortunate incident happened, according to witnesses.





The cause of the accident may not be unconnected with the deplorable state of that axis of the East-West road, a witness said.





Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) at the scene of the incident that they had early evacuated four persons who sustained injuries to a hospital in Yenagoa, but one later died.









He said the commission will come out with official statement at the end of the operation since investigation is still ongoing.





Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said the Command has commenced investigation into the incident.





He said, “The unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday 4th December, 2021 at about 1700hours, along the Glory Land drive, Igbogene, involving a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No. AKL 652 YP and a Toyota Forerunner Jeep with Reg No. KMK 923 AA.





“Sketch marks of the scene were taken, the accidented cars were also evacuated to the Igbogene Division for further inspection.





“The corpses of the victims were deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri while the injured passengers are responding to treatment at the same facility.”