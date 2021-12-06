Gov Umahi Leads Family , Ebonyi Govt Officials To End Of Year Thanksgiving Service ( Pictures)

Published:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Sunday, led his immediate family, extended family members, and Government officials to a Special Family End of the Year Thanksgiving at Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50 Abakaliki.





Speaking at the event, Governor Umahi thanked God for protection and guidance upon him and his family in the outgoing year and prayed to God to grant the State a peaceful yuletide.





He commended the Heads of the other organs of Government and all Government officials for their solidarity which resulted in the achievements of his administration in the outgoing year.





" It is very good to do good, very very good, if you are building your own house you are using the proper mixture of cement and sand but when you are building for another person, you are using the improper mixture. When you look at things, you realize that all is vanity upon vanity."





Governor Umahi admonished People especially Government Officials to always do good to the less privileged to increase the chances of prosperity for their Children.





"Let's have a change of attitude, if you want to prosper because whatever you sow in the eye of the public, so you will reap it in your children.





"In the weeks ahead, we are going to have a robust programme for our Children who were misled during the #Endsars that are still in the Prison.





"We are grateful to God that my immediate family is seeing the end of the year not minding the turbulence of 2021, I thank everyone who is praying for us, the CAN, the Divine Mandate Pastors and the Praying Widows."





Governor Umahi announced that in continuation of his Urban Renewal initiative which has resulted in the relocation of the Former Abakpa Main market, the Building Material Market, the Mechanic Village will have a change in the coming year.





"We are coming over to the mechanic village and spare parts, that place would be vacated before the end of March.





"In the weeks ahead, we are going to be having Governor taskforce under me, if you have a plot of land in the capital city and it is not developed, it must be weeded and there shall be task force on IGR.





"We are going to be training CEOs who will become facility managers...”





In an exaltation, the Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50 Abakaliki, Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi admonished Christians to always use their opportunities to impact on lives of the needy positively, insisting that a good done to someone is but a cheque for greater reward in the future.





"Everything we have here on earth is not in vain, God is aware that we are here. There is nothing that was made here on earth without Jesus.





"The Bible says don't let the bad deeds of others discourage you from your good deeds because there are rewards for good deeds.





"Don't change your minds about God, your acts, your good deeds are recorded for tomorrow's reference.





"When God wants to bless a man, then nothing can stop it. Someone may not be there but God has the records. If a man can have CCTV cameras, what about God. God remembers his Children to favor them.





"And I will say to you Your Excellency, there is a book of remembrance that God has written the good deeds you have done, it may not be now but those things can not go unrewarded.





"Let us not stop doing good especially at this time, let us do good to all men especially those who have the household of faith, as God moves you, do good, as God blesses you, do good. Let someone say praise God because of you, let someone have a testimony because of you, so be kind, be generous, be good."





Special prayers were said for the continued protection and guidance of the first family and Government Functionaries and the State in general.









Share This