Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has presented a brand new Hilux van to one Nr Mnenge Mtemave his former boss who employed him as a bus conductor in the 80s

The governor said Mnenge Mtemave not only gave him the conductor job but taught him how to drive.

According to him this was his little way of appreciating him for all the good things he did for him when they both worked at Gboko motor park

While Mr Mtemave drove , Ortom was his bus conductor

