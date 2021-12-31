Gov Okowa Sacks Aide For Complaining About Sharing Of Christmas Largesse

Published:

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, sacked his Executive Assistant on Communications, Latimore Oghenesivbe, over alleged recklessness and Insubordination.

The termination of appointment was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2021, and signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah.

Oghenesivbe had alleged that Okowa never treated him fairly for the past five years he has worked with him, adding that the governor was surrounded by certain persons that have made him nepotistic in his dealings.





In a Facebook post by Oghenesivbe titled, ‘Tribal Bigot’, the aide had accused the alleged ethnic jingoists of not allowing Okowa to accede to some of his official needs and requests including an official car since his appointment.





He said he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the media department of the state government, adding that he got two 25kg bags of rice and N50,000 out of the recent N25m released by Okowa to his media team.





He eventually pulled down the publications.





But in the letter, the governor expressed displeasure over Oghenesivbe’s conduct, adding that “there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination”.





The letter read in part: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.





“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.





“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith.





"Thank you for your cooperation.”

