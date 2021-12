Published:

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D has approved the immediate dissolution of the Body of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants,and Special Assistants in Abia State.

The Governor however, appreciate all the appointees for their individual and collective contributions towards the development of the State,and wish them well in their future endeavours.





This directives was with immediate effect.









