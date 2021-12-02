Gov Ben Ayade Reacts To The Death Of Former Senate President Joseph Wayas

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has reacted to the date of former Senate President Senator Joseph Wayas who died in London today

His post

I received with profound sense of loss and shock, the sad news of the death of Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Joseph Wayas.





As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas' demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria.





As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria's democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.





Since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state.





I condole with Dr Wayas’ family. His demise is a collective loss and the pains a shared one.