FRSC Officer Goes Missing For 10 Days Without Trace

An officer of the FRSC has gone missing without trace

CKN News learnt that officer Nixon Okuguni embarked on a journey from Awka to Porthacourt with Sienna Car on 30th Nov. 2021, since then nobody has seen or heard from him.

He works at Zonal six headquarters in Port Harcourt

A senior officer of the agency confirmed the incident to CKN News and said all efforts to trace his whereabouts has been futile in the past ten days

He is married with four children.

Any information about him should be sent to the following Contacts: 08084466684, 08062325294, 07033615300

