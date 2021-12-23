Four Yahoo Yahoo Boys Arrested Over Death Of 20 Year Old Boy

Published:

The Ogun state police command operatives have arrested four suspected internet fraudsters over the alleged killing of a 20 year old boy, Alexander Uzoma.

The spokes person of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated in a statement he released that the suspects were arrested following the report that was lodged by the mother of the victim Mrs Ogechi Alexander at Adigbe divisional headquarters, that her son left home on the 20th of November and didn’t return after he told her he was going to visit some of his friends whom are unknown to her.

A case of Missing person was subsequently incidented at the adigbe division, but was later transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department as directed by the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole for discreet investigation days after the whereabout of the victim became a mystery.

At the SCIID, the DSP Nurudeen Abdulgafar led modus operandi section, embarked on intelligence and technical investigation which later led to the identification of one Babatunde Owoseni as the Person who was last seen with the victim and was arrested without delay.

The said Babatunde later led the policemen to arrest his co accomplice who are- Azeez Oyebanji aka Biggy, Ayobami Adesina,and Balogun Sulaiman.

Abimbola disclosed that while on interrogation, the suspects confessed that the victim came to their house to learn about internet fraud, and after eating they all took a substance known as Colorado which made them all to fall asleep. They confessed further that while they woke up at about 8pm, they met the victim on the ground already vomited all over his body.when they tried to carry him they discovered that he was no longer breathing.At that point , Azeez Oyebanji aka Biggy whom they bought the drugs from was invited, and he advised that they throw the corpse away.

