Fire Burnt Over 60% Of My Body, Lost 4 Fingers, An Ear But God Kept Me Alive ...Lady Narrates Her Amazing Story ( See Pictures)

This lady narrated her story thus

I Was in House Fire🔥, Burned Over 60%, Lost 4 Fingers, Lost An Ear👂 but God Kept Me😭





“At the age of 4, I was in a house fire. I remember being trapped by a room full of fire than being pulled out of the window by my big toe. I was in the house with my mom and 3 brothers... two brothers (age 2 and 6) did not make it out.





"I was sent to one hospital where they weren't able to do any thing for me, then flown to another. By the time I made it there, my heart had stopped. My mother had been told her 3rd baby died. After a few minutes, I was given another chance at life. And i don't take it for granted at all.





"I was burned over 60% of my body, lost 4 fingers, lost an ear and lost all of my hair that isn't able to grow back again. Those were the things that I lost... but I gained so much more. I was given life. I am married. And I have 3 beautiful Children





"I am blessed. No matter what you are going through in life know that you have been picked personally to live the life you are living. Through your bad days and through the good, you are here!!!”





