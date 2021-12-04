FAAN Is For The Disabled :Disability Desk Officers Now At Abuja Airport

Published:

Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (CARE) in partnership with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has created Disability Desk officers at the airport to aid travelling persons with disabilities out of Abuja or returning to Abuja airport.

The following contacts of the Disability Desk Officers below are provided for persons with disabilities who are traveling from or landing in Abuja Airport to reach out to.

Abdul 08064466006 should be reached by wheelchair users, crutches users, Persons with Albinism.

Titi 08082523496 should be reached by Deaf and blind persons.

Calling these Disability Desk officers ahead of your travel time, CARE assures you that they will make things easier for you at Abuja Airport.

This is part of the CARE’s Accessible Aviation project supported by Oxfam Voice Nigeria.

