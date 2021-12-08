EFCC Declares Nigerian Businessman Wanted Over N213bn Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Cimmision (EFCC) has declared wanted the MD/CEO of MBA Trading and Capital Investments Limited Mr. Maxwell Chizi Odum Wanted.

According to the commission, Chizi is wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune 213, 000,000,000.00 (Two hundred and thirteen billion naira) only.





The EFCC in a statement signed by her Head of publicity Mr. Wilson Uwajuren on Wednesday 8th December 2021, called on anyone who has useful information as to the whereabouts of Mr Maxwell Chizi Odum to contact the EFCC or any nearby police station









