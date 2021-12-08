EFCC Arraigns Businessman Over N38m Dud Cheque

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command today, December 7, 2021, arraigned one Simon Oshi, a 28-year-old businessman and entertainer before Justice N. Osun -Adebiyi for alleged issuance of dud cheque.





The defendant was alleged to have received 400 pieces of iPads from Aweskim Technologies Limited and issued a cheque of N38,000,000:00 (Thirty-Eight Million Naira) only to the supplier as consideration for payment, but the cheque was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds standing to the credit of the drawer.









