Ebonyi State Commissioner For Information Pays Christmas Homage To Gov Umahi

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information Hon Orji Uchenna Orji led has paid a Christmas courtesy visit to the State Governor David Umahi

Here is his speech at the visit

COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION AND STATE ORIENTATION PAYS CHRISTMAS HOMAGE TO GOVERNOR UMAHI, DESCRIBES HIM AS GRAND COMMANDER OF TRANSFORMATION

GOODWILL MESSAGE.

It is with a deep sense of honour that I felicitate with the grand commander of transformation and master of innovative governance, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) Governor of Ebonyi State and his adorable wife,Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Rachel Ogonna Umahi (Ogoo Nwanyi) on this glorious moment of the celebration of the birth and life of our Saviour Jesus Christ.





Indeed, this season calls to mind the great sacrifices of love, the undying example of devotion to humanity and the great capacity in public administration demonstrated by our dear Governor since 2015 when he received the divine unction to give Ebonyi State a global positive identity that will be referenced by posterity.





In this season, we feel renewed in our commitments towards sharing the testimonies of our new narrative as a people. Our dear Governor deserves our best wishes for making Ebonyi State the leadership signpost of the Nation; he has worked day and night to give us the best network of road that beats the reach of developing States and the wonderful flyovers with dualizations and round abouts that make Ebonyi State a global city. He has established great economic legacies, including the great University of Medical Sciences, the emerging International Airport, the Dubai model Shopping Mall, the world-class Christian Ecumenical Centre, the brand new State Government House that is unequalled in Africa, the super model light tunnel that anchors the new face of Ebonyi State,named after President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the numerous Heath, educational and agricultural establishments that will maximally unlock the socio- economic potentialities of the State.





In this season, we share our Christmas love and best wishes with all the partners of the Divine Mandate administration and all inhabitants of the Salt of the Nation, including visiting Nigerians who shall be on Christmas Pilgrimage to Ebonyi State this season. On behalf of my wife, management and staff of the Ministry of Information and State Orientation, I commend you all to the most secret place of the Most High that you may abide under the shadow of the Almighty in whom our performing Governor derives his powers.

Once again I wish you all Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year.

Hon. Barr Orji Uchenna Orji

(Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State)

