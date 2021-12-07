DSS Interrogates NUJ Abuja Chapter Chairmàn For Several Hours

Published:

The Department of State Security today interrogated the FCT Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche for several hours

The interrogation was based on a petition written an undisclosed person that accused the Chairman of several allegations

This is coming on the heel of the landslide victory at the election of the Chapter few days ago where Mr Ogbeche was elected for a second term

This was his post on the incident

"People, I should be thanking you, but some persons petitioned the DSS that I live extravagantly, fly private jet and post anti-government comments.

Left the DSS after almost 4hours.

