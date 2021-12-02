Covid 19 New Variant: Canada Places Travel Ban On Nigeria

Published:

Canada has placed a travel ban on Nigeria following the discovery of two people with the COVID-19 Omicron variant

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted as saying by Sputnik News Agency as confirming the travel ban placed on Nigeria.

“We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria,” Duclos added that all travellers coming from outside Canada, apart from the United States, would now be tested at Canadian airports for the novel coronavirus disease, regardless of vaccination status.”





