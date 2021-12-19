Court Jails Prophetess Five Years For N128m Fraud In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, December 17, 2021, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Linda Mabi-Praise, a self-acclaimed prophetess, before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged N128 million fraud.

Mabi-Praise, who was charged with three counts, was alleged to have, with intent to defraud, dishonestly obtained the said sum from Accelsor Investment Partners Limited in the guise that her company, Mutano Energy Ltd., was an accredited oil and gas dealer and that she was into oil and gas dealership.

