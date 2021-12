Published:

Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced a fake oil magnate, Dr. Vincent Ayigor to a total number of one hundred and seventy five ( 175) years imprisonment, for duping an American, Joseph Crews, a sum of $ 629, 287 (Six Hundred and Twenty Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty Seven US Dollars only), in a crude oil supply scam.

He was jailed on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.





