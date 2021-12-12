Continue To Use Law For The Emancipation Of Society.. Obi Admonishes SANs

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised the new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to continue to use the law for the emancipation of the society.

Obi, who attended the reception of many new SANs, spoke to the press at the reception of Mr. Peter Afuba (SAN), who served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during his administration as governor of Anambra State.

Describing himself as one of the beneficiaries of the judiciary through the forensic efforts of his lawyers, Obi said that when those saddled with the task of upholding the law do the right things, that injustice would reduce in the society thereby enthroning a sane and livable societies away from what he called “Hobbesian state of nature.”

Expressing his happiness, Obi said that it was delightful seeing those closely associated with him making progress in their chosen professions.

Recalling how his former aide, Chief Alexander Ejesieme, became a SAN last year, he said his prayers remained that God would crown the work of everybody making genuine efforts with success.

