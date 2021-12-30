Thursday, 30 December 2021

CKN News Research: No Hausa Man Has Been President Of Nigeria

Published: December 30, 2021


 

NO HAUSA MAN HAS BEEN PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA 


Are you aware that despite the fact that the North have had a larger share of the Presidency , No Hausa man has ruled Nigeria from 1960 till date. 


Buhari, Yar'adua Abdulsalami, Abacha, Babangida, Shagari, Murtala, Gowon and Balewa are not Hausa men. 


Some of them are Fulanis while the rest are from minority ethnic groups in the North


Check out what we found out 


1.Buhari ...Fulani


2., Yar'adua.. Fulani


3. Abdulsalami ...Nupe


4. Abacha ..Bare-bari 


5 IBB ..Gwari


6. Shagari.. Fulani


7.  Murtala ...Bare-Bari ( Kanuri ) 


8. Gowon... Ngas ( Plateau) 


9. Sir Abubakar Balewa ...Fulani


Isn't it amazing, but whenever Nigerians speak they accuse the " HAUSAS " of dominating the Presidency since Independence 



CKN News


