CKN Foundation Holds Second Empowerment Programme In One Week

For the third year running , the CKN Foundation empowered some indigenes of Umungwa Obowo in Imo State this Christmas

The President General of Umungwa Progressive Union Dr Chinedu Nwokorie and his Executive Committee were on ground to distribute the cash donations to deserving members of the community on 24th December 2021

The recipients expressed their gratitude to the management of CKN News and CKN Foundation led by an indigene of the Community Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN) for his magnanimity

Earlier in the week the Foundation also empowered about twenty widows in its Lagos edition

The annual event is in its 7th edition with over a hundred beneficiaries so far

