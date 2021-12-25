Chief Of Army Staff Orders Release Of Female Soldier Caught On Video Accepting Marriage Proposal From Corper

Published:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has ordered the immediate release of a detained female soldier, Hannah Sofiat.

In a video clip that surfaced online, Sofiat had accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara.

Sofiat was subsequently detained for ‘violating military rules and regulations’ by getting involved in a public display of an amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee – a corps member.

Her detention elicited reactions from Nigerians who believed she should not be denied the right to love.

Several groups and individuals had been urged the Nigerian Army authority to release the female soldier.

However, a military source said on Saturday that the Chief of Army staff had intervened and asked that she should be pardoned.

The source at Army Headquarters said that the COAS took the decision in the spirit of Christmas.

The source said that the female soldier had been warned and reprimanded for breaching the extant rule guiding the conduct of military personnel.





He said that the soldier had been forgiven and freed from detention to join her family and friends to celebrate Christmas.

According to the source, this is in line with the COAS vision to have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

The source said that, “The Chief of Army staff has intervened in the matter. He asked that she should be pardoned. The military authorities have considered the plea of the COAS and said she be released forthwith. Before the end of the day, she should have reunited with her family. ”

When contacted, the Army Spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development.

He said, “What you are being told is correct.

