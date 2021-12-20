Celebrate Me While I Am Alive Music Star, Patoranking Survives Head On Car Collusion With Trailer In Lagos

Published:

Dancehall artiste, Patoranking is full of thanks to God after he survived a car accident caused by his driver losing control of the brakes.

The vehicle he was in rammed into a truck.

Airbags were released and the windscreen was damaged.

Sharing videos from the scene on Sunday, the Alubarika singer said, The devil tried and failed some days ago after our driver lost control of the brakes. Life can be taken in a heartbeat.

Two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my guys behind 🙏🏽 Thanksgiving Sunday.

Zero injuries/zero Pain 🙏🏽 God is simply not done with me yet. #Seatbeltalways”

