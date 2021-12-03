Buhari's Minister And Wife To Ex Chief Of Air Staff Sadiya Farouq Allegedly In US For Childbirth

Published:

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has travelled to the United States of America for childbirth.

Farouq, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019, is by age, the youngest minister in the Federal Cabinet of the president.

Her history with the President dates back to the defunct Congress for Progressive Change when Farouq was the national treasurer of CPC.

She was one-time national treasurer of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC from June 2013 to June 2014.

She was also instrumental in the party’s victory in 2015 as she served as a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. She was the chairperson of the election planning and monitoring, field operations, and fundraising committee.

In September last year, she got married to the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The wedding Fatiha took place at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja.

It was reportedly a quiet wedding ceremony as the couple did not want it to be publicized.

The Minister is expected back in the country after the delivery of her baby and the expiration of her maternity leave, The Street Journal gathered.





Source: The Street Journal

